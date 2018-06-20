UN envoy: Palestinian refugees 'weeks away' from major cuts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Mideast envoy says the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees is "weeks away from painful cuts" to its emergency assistance for Gaza and refugees elsewhere because of an unprecedented $250 million gap in its budget.

Nikolay Mladenov told the Security Council Tuesday that in Gaza "this would include a deferral of salaries to some of its workforce in July and the start of suspending core operations in August."

The Trump administration announced in January it was withholding $65 million of a planned $125 million funding installment for the agency, known as UNRWA. But UNRWA said it believed the U.S. would provide $365 million in 2018 so the actual cut is around $300 million.

Mladenov said a pledging conference for UNRWA will be held on June 25 at U.N. headquarters.