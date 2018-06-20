The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending June 15:

Fiction

1. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. The Outsider by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Before the Storm: World of Warcraft by Christie Golden, narrated by Josh Keaton (Random House Audio)

4. The President is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, narrated by Dennis Quaid and a full cast (Hachette Audio)

5. Tom Clancy Line of Sight: Jack Ryan Jr., Book 4 by Mike Maden, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

6. Gilgamesh: A New English Version by Stephen Mitchell, narrated by George Guidall (Recorded Books)

7. The Singularity Trap by Dennis E. Taylor, narrated by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

8. The Stars My Destination by Alfred Bester, narrated by Gerard Doyle (Tantor Audio)

9. The Pharaoh Key by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by David W. Collins (Hachette Audio)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Maps of Meaning by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Calypso by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

6. Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen by Donald Miller, narrated by the author (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Molly's Game: From Hollywood's Elite, to Wall Street's Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker by Molly Bloom, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (HarperAudio)

9. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

