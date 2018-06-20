Global Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Market 2018-2022| Growing Volume Sales of Motorcycles Driving Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018-- analysts forecast the global motorcycle handlebar control switch market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of custom control switches modules and design as one of the key emerging trends in the . Present-day motorcycles offer more value for money with added functionalities. Motorcycles available today come equipped with handlebar control switch module, which has ergonomically evolved over the years. Apart from design improvements, control switch modules today can handle more functions than ever. Currently, the motorcycle handlebar control switch modules can be customized per the needs of the motorcycle owners. Customizable control switch modules provide increased flexibility to accommodate multiple functions.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing volume sales of motorcycles as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle handlebar control switch market:

Global motorcycle handlebar control switch market: Growing volume sales of motorcycles

The global motorcycle handlebar control switch market is witnessing a growing demand for motorcycles, which is resulting in their growing volume sales across various segments. Motorcycle handlebar control switches are an integral part of motorcycles. Thus, the growing volume sales of motorcycles is directly driving the growth of the global motorcycle handlebar control switch market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics, “Motorcycles are an important mode of transportation as their size and dimensions make the commute easy in cities, especially during peak traffic hours. This is a prime reason for the growing volume sales of motorcycles worldwide.”

Global motorcycle handlebar control switch market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global motorcycle handlebar control switch market into the following key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC was the leading region for the global motorcycle handlebar control switch market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 92%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market.

