Corruption retrial begins for ex-New York Senate leader, son

NEW YORK (AP) — A retrial has begun for ex-New York Senate leader Dean Skelos (SKEH'-lohs) and his son on corruption charges.

Jury selection started Tuesday in Manhattan as Judge Kimba Wood questioned jurors to ascertain who can be fair.

Skelos and his son, Adam, were convicted in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. Dean Skelos, a Republican, was sentenced to five years in prison. His son got 6½ years. But neither had to serve time.

Prosecutors said the once-powerful politician badgered companies that needed his political sway to funnel more than $300,000 to his son through consulting work and a no-show job.

A new trial was ordered by a federal appeals court in Manhattan after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the law regarding public corruption.