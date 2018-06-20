CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Toshiba Memory America First to Deliver Value SAS SSDs Targeting SATA Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005364/en/

Toshiba's RM5 12Gbit/s value SAS (vSAS) series of SSDs enables SATA replacement in servers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The release reads:

TOSHIBA MEMORY AMERICA FIRST TO DELIVER VALUE SAS SSDS TARGETING SATA APPLICATIONS

New RM5 vSAS Series Brings Improved Performance, Reliability and Capacity at a Price Point that Enables SATA Replacement in Servers

Today Toshiba Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, unveiled a new, game-changing category of SAS SSDs expected to replace SATA SSDs in server applications. The RM5 12Gbit/s value SAS (vSAS) series features capacity, performance, reliability, manageability and data security advantages – at a price that obsoletes SATA SSDs.

A homogeneous SAS environment has long been the gold standard for enterprise server and storage systems. With vertical integration expertise in flash technology, firmware and controller design, Toshiba leveraged its leading position as the world’s leading 1 SAS SSD line optimizing RM5 to close the cost gap with SATA – and usher in a new class of SSD. SATA simply cannot compete with SAS, falling well short in terms of performance, robustness and encryption options.

Designed with affordability and server applications in mind, Toshiba’s RM5 vSAS series seeks to provide a cost-effective and much higher performing solution to overcome the bottlenecks that are inherent with SATA today. Where SATA drives often use SAS expanders to scale out, RM5 enables the use of native SAS from end-to-end, eliminating the need for protocol translation to SATA. Customers can now take full advantage of SAS’s richer feature set and realize up to 4x performance throughput superiority over SATA.

“Servers that use SATA currently represent the majority of the market, and our RM5 series is designed to replace SATA SSDs,” noted Jeremy Werner, VP Marketing and Product Planning for TMA. “This is important, as the roadmap for SATA ends with the current 6Gb/s generation. With the introduction of this new class of drives, we are not only filling the void that the end of SATA has created but also offering our customers better TCO, increased performance and superior reliability.”

Commenting on the introduction of the RM5, “With no planned roadmap extension beyond 6Gb/s SATA, data centers will increasingly look for alternative interface technologies for storage devices used in future servers and storage arrays,” according to Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at IDC. “Value SAS is a viable option to replace the SATA interface on storage devices as it offers better performance, more robust features and higher reliability.”

Featuring Toshiba’s BiCS FLASH™ TLC (3-bit-per-cell) 3D flash memory, the RM5 series will initially be available in capacities up to 7.68TB 2 with a single 12Gb/s port, SFF-8639 connector and in a 2.5” form factor.

Toshiba Memory America will be present at this year’s HPE Discover at booth #196 and conduct several speaking sessions. Topics include “U.3 Universal Drive Bays for NVMe/SAS/SATA Drives,” presented by HPE and Broadcom, and “Life After SATA” that features the new value SAS solid-state drive, and will be co-presented by HPE. Demonstrations will include Toshiba’s PX05S workload study on an HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server, and U.3 showing SAS, SATA and NVMe drives in the same drive bay with Toshiba PX05S and presented by HPE and Broadcom.

For more information, please visit www.Toshiba.com/TMA.

About Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. (TMA) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, Toshiba continues to lead innovation and move the industry forward. For more information on TMA, please visit www.toshiba.com/tma and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter ( @Toshiba_Memory ) and Facebook.

© 2018 Toshiba Memory America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications.

_______________

1 SAS unit shipments, IDC Worldwide Solid State Storage Quarterly Update: Summary CY 1Q1 May 2018

2 Definition of capacity: Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005364/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Lages & Associates

Justine Houston-Brown, (949) 453-8080

justine@lages.com

or

Company Contact:

Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

Mia Cool, (408) 526-3087

mia.cool@taec.toshiba.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 01:10 PM/DISC: 06/19/2018 01:10 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005364/en