  1. Home
  2. World

Senegal beats Poland 2-1, 1st African win at World Cup

By RONALD BLUM , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/20 01:05

Senegal's Sadio Mane, right, and Poland's Michal Pazdan challenge for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer

Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak, left, scores his side's first goal during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup in t

Senegal's Mbaye Niang, 2nd left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at th

Senegal's Mbaye Niang runs on his way to score his side' second goal during the group H match between Poland and Senegal at the 2018 soccer World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — Senegal became the first African team to win at this year's World Cup, defeating Poland 2-1 Tuesday on a first-half own-goal and a controversial second-half score by Mbaye Niang.

Senegal, back in the tournament for the first time since 2002, went ahead in the 37th minute when Thiago Cionek's attempted block of Idrissa Gueye's shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who was picked to start over fellow Arsenal castoff Lukasz Fabianski.

Niang, who returned to the field from treatment, later beat Szczesny to double the lead in the 60th.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, whose backpass led to Senegal's second goal, headed in a free kick in the 86th minute to end Poland's streak of five straight scoreless World Cup openers.

Both teams' stars, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, rarely threatened in quiet World Cup debuts.

Senegal is tied for the group lead with Japan, which upset Colombia 2-1 earlier. Senegal will play Japan on Sunday, when Poland meets Colombia.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup