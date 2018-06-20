SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--CI Security by Critical Informatics announced today the creation of a healthcare board of advisors. The company is a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services for the healthcare industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005044/en/

CI Security Creates Healthcare Board of Advisors (Graphic: Business Wire)

The nine-member board is composed of current and former leaders of hospitals, clinics and insurers, as well as healthcare technology and healthcare investment firms. “The board members are extremely knowledgeable and experienced in a variety of healthcare sectors,” noted founder Michael Hamilton. “Their insights are incredibly valuable as we continue to improve our cybersecurity solutions to secure life-saving medical systems and protect patient data.”

“The company has a long history of providing cybersecurity services to the healthcare industry,” added CI Security CEO Garrett Silver. “We offer a unique combination of people powered by technology, and we seek to constantly improve. We sought industry advisors who represent both technical and business risk perspectives so that we get a detailed picture of their IT Security challenges and direct feedback on the services we offer.”

The board held its first meeting in mid-February and concluded its second meeting in early June. Neil Kurtz, a serial healthcare entrepreneur and CEO of Golden Living, described the board as “A tremendous opportunity for those of us in healthcare to participate in the development of healthcare-specific cybersecurity solutions.” Kurtz continued, “Our industry is full of both rich targets for cyber criminals and unique technological requirements. [CI Security’s] MDR is purpose-built for this environment and allows organizations to focus on patient care rather than identifying and responding to cyber threats.”

A full list of board members can be found here: https://criticalinformatics.com/industries/healthcare/healthcare-board-of-advisors/

Learn More about CI Security, at www.criticalinformatics.com

About CI Security: CI Security is an information security company that provides Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to a wide variety of industries, with specialized expertise in healthcare, financial services, and the public sector. Their information security products and expert consulting services help customers protect networks, secure data, and reduce risk in a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005044/en/

CONTACT: CI Security

Sawyer Clark, 503-779-9097

Sawyer.Clark@CriticalInformatics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SECURITY HEALTH OTHER HEALTH

SOURCE: CI Security

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 06/19/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005044/en