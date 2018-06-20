England sets ODI record total with 481-6 vs Australia

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England extended its own world record in one-day international cricket after smashing 481-6 against Australia in the third one-day international on Tuesday.

No. 3 Alex Hales hit 16 fours and five sixes in 147 off 92 balls and opener Jonny Bairstow scored 139 — also off 92 balls — in the third ODI. England leads the five-match series 2-0.

England scored 444-3 against Pakistan in 2016 at the same Trent Bridge ground.

Bairstow's opening partner Jason Roy hammered 82 and missed out on a second successive century before captain Eoin Morgan hit England's quickest half-century in an ODI and smacked 67 off 30 deliveries.

Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to field.