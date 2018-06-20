Jordan PM promises cuts in government spending, tax review

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's new prime minister says his government will cut spending by 150 million dinars ($211 million) this year to show that raising taxes isn't the only available response to rising public debt.

Omar Razzaz spoke at a packed news conference Tuesday, his first since replacing an unpopular predecessor forced out over mass protests against a planned tax increase. Razzaz promised "full transparency" and a fairer burden-sharing.

Razzaz says he'll review Jordan's main form of taxation, a regressive sales tax that disproportionately targets the poor.

The former World Bank official brushed aside suggestions that the International Money Fund sets economic policy in the kingdom to rein in Jordan's debt, saying that "they give proposals and we decide."

Jordan's debt-to-GDP ratio is about 96 percent, largely linked to fallout from regional crises.