2nd arrest in deadly shooting at New Jersey arts festival

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made a second arrest stemming from a deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey.

Mercer County prosecutors say Davone White is facing three weapons charges. The 26-year-old Trenton resident was among nearly two dozen people wounded in the shooting, and he remained hospitalized Tuesday.

About 1,000 people were attending the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films when shots rang out early Sunday. Authorities have said several neighborhood gangs had a dispute, and multiple suspects began shooting at each other, with police returning fire.

One suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells was killed. White and 23-year-old Amir Armstrong, who also faces weapons charges, were among the 22 people injured.