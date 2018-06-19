¡Bienvenidos a Pilsen!: Groupon Launches Effort to Drive More Foot Traffic into Local Businesses on Chicago’s Lower West Side

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Groupon ( www.groupon.com ), which has pumped more than $19 billion into local communities, today announced the launch of ¡Bienvenidos a Pilsen!––a community-wide Groupon promotion designed to celebrate the unique culture and small businesses of Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. In partnership with the Eighteenth Street Development Corporation ( http://www.eighteenthstreet.org ), which serves as the area’s local chamber of commerce, ¡Bienvenidos a Pilsen! features some of the neighborhood’s top local merchants––ranging from mouth-watering Mexican cuisine to warm weather experiences to ways to look and feel your best this summer. Pilsen is the sixth neighborhood to participate in Groupon’s “Discover Downtown” series that helps entice Chicagoans to explore their city and has resulted in driving nearly 30,000 people into more than 100 local businesses.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Discover Downtown program to Pilsen,” said Groupon’s head of Social Responsibility Matthew Kruse. “Our purpose as a company is to build strong communities through thriving small businesses, especially in Chicago and the neighborhoods that we call home. Whether it’s using the power of our platform to help foster greater economic growth for local merchants or recruiting Groupon employees to participate in community volunteer projects, we believe that it’s important to leverage our size and scale for good.”

In conjunction with the ¡Bienvenidos a Pilsen! collection, Groupon recently gave a $5,000 grant to the Eighteenth Street Development Corporation for the community’s recent Mole de Mayo event––an annual festival held every May that celebrates incredible culinary dishes from Mexico and draws tens of thousands of people to experience the neighborhood’s culture. Groupon employees also volunteered at the event.

“Groupon’s support of local communities aligns with the Eighteenth Street Development Corporation’s mission to create growth through the support of small businesses,” said Eighteenth Street Development Corporation’s Executive Director Alex Esparza. “Their recent support for Mole de Mayo was critical in helping us put on a successful event, and we’re excited to leverage their platform to bring the best of Pilsen to their millions of local subscribers––some of whom will be hearing about the great local businesses in our neighborhood for the very first time.”

Businesses featured in the ¡Bienvenidos a Pilsen! collection include:

La Michoacana Premium

La Cebollita

Rams Restaurant

El Taco Azteca

CheSa's Gluten Tootin Free Food Truck

Xurro Factory

GnarWare Workshop

Chicago Helicopter Experience

Color Cocktail Gallery

Healing Hands Clinic

Strictly By Hand Car Wash

Touch Up Tuners

Studio Redleaf

Building great communities is one of Groupon’s five core values, and the company is committed to continuing to promote initiatives that help foster economic development and growth of small businesses. For more information about Groupon’s community-building initiatives, please visit https://community.groupon.com.

To visit the ¡Bienvenidos a Pilsen! collection, shoppers can visit www.gr.pn/pilsen. Beverly Hills/Morgan Park, Bronzeville, Edgewater, Lincoln Park and the Uptown neighborhoods have also participated in Groupon’s Discover Downtown series.

About Eighteenth Street Development Corporation

The ESDC envisions Pilsen and the Lower West Side of Chicago as a vibrant center of sustainable commercial and industrial activity, offering safe modern housing, and a diversity of employment opportunities. The ESDC has served the Pilsen community on the Lower West Side of Chicago for over 37 years and looks forward to adding to its legacy.

