Flex Watches and Inkkas Worldwear footwear launch Star Wars themed collections

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Marcus Lemonis Fashion Group, a collection of expanding fashion brands and retailers across the United States, is proud to announce that in-house companies Flex Watches and Inkkas Worldwear have collaborated with Star Wars to launch a limited-edition capsule collection of watches and shoes.

Known for comfortable, breathable shoes and sneakers, the Star Wars by Inkkas collaboration includes a new performance sneaker, slip-ons, and the best-selling camping boot adorned with Star Wars characters and art. Like the Star Wars films, the shoes feature hidden gems with secret messages incorporated into the design of each shoe.

The limited-edition collection ranges from $65 - $150 and only 50 of each size will be available to buy from June 18th, 2018 at Inkkas.com. As always, Inkkas will plant a tree for every purchase.

The Star Wars by Flex Watches collection features 7 unique limited-edition designs for the discerning fan. Flex Watch Bands are interchangeable, meaning there are 99 possible combinations you can create using the faces and bands of the Star Wars -themed watches. Flex Watches come in classic and mini sizes, are 5 ATM water-resistant, and are made of light-weight, ergonomic silicon with a stainless steel backplate.

Shop the collection at $40 per watch starting June 18th, 2018 at flexwatches.com. For every purchase, Flex Watches will donate 10% to charity.

Both collections feature custom, collector’s edition boxes with secret messages hidden away in the construction. We dove into every detail to create a Star Wars experience a real fan will never forget. May the Force be with you!

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

