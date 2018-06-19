Hilary Krane Joins the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation Board of Trustees

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation today announced the election of a new trustee, Hilary Krane, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel for NIKE, Inc.

“With her expertise in organizational governance, leadership and understanding of the complex and dynamic global marketplace, Hilary brings a valuable perspective to our board of trustees,” said Harvey V. Fineberg, M.D., Ph.D., president of the foundation. “We are delighted to welcome her to the organization and look forward to working with her in the coming years.”

She joined NIKE, Inc. from Levi Strauss & Company, where she held various roles including senior vice president, general counsel and corporate affairs. Prior to joining Levi Strauss, she was partner and assistant general counsel for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Hilary is also a co-chair of the Nike Foundation and is a director and member of the Audit and Finance Committee of Girl Effect, a UK charity devoted to building youth brands and mobile platforms to empower girls to change their lives. She previously served as director and member of the executive committee of the San Francisco Legal Aid Society - Employment Law Center. While at Levi’s she served as a director and chair of the Audit Committee of the Levi Strauss & Co. Foundation.

Hilary graduated from Stanford University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and received her law degree from The University of Chicago Law School in 1989.

“It is a true honor to join the board of the Gordon and Betty Moore foundation,” said Krane. “I am inspired by the bold, path breaking approach the foundation takes toward creating positive impact and lasting change. I’m excited to be a part of driving their vision forward and create real impact for future generations.”

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation fosters path-breaking scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvements and the preservation of the special character of the Bay Area.

