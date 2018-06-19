Piston Pumps Procurement Report – Market Trends and Procurement Insights by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ This report offers comprehensive insights into pricing models to help the buyers maximize their savings. It also includes an analysis of the supply market from the perspectives of the buyers as well as the suppliers. Our reports from the analyze the cost-saving opportunities for buyers to help them understand the spend potential within the piston pumps market.

“Adopting LCC sourcing strategies is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to reduce category expenses,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, suppliers who have adopted measures such as process re-engineering to reduce the chances of failures will be the preferred suppliers for buyers looking to minimize carbon leakages,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend on piston pumps.

The demand for piston pumps from the water and wastewater management industry The rise in demand from the agriculture and automotive industries Increased adoption of water management practices

Report scope snapshot: Piston pumps category

Market Insights:

Regional spend dynamics Regional influence on global spend Regional spend opportunity for suppliers To know more,

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook Supplier cost structure Outlook for input costs To know more,

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies To know more,

