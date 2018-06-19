GovCloudNetwork’s Kevin L. Jackson Joins The Manxman Group’s Technical Advisory Board

MIDDLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--The Manxman Group LLC, a broad spectrum consultancy within the Commercial & Federal sectors of CyberSecurity and Cloud enablement technologies, is honored to announce the inclusion of GovCloud Network’s Kevin L. Jackson on their Technical Advisory Board.

Kevin L. Jackson is a globally recognized cloud computing expert and Founder/Author of the award winning “Cloud Musings” blog. Mr. Jackson has also been recognized as a “Top 100 Cybersecurity Influencer and Brand” by Onalytica (2017), and Top US Federal IT Blog (FedTech Magazine 2016). In May 2018 he was awarded an Information Security Leadership Award for his work in the US Federal Government Sector by the President, International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium. Publications include "GovCloud: Cloud Computing for the Business of Government", "Practical Cloud Security: A Cross-Industry View," and "Architecting Cloud Computing Solutions."

Mr. Jackson graduated from the US Naval Academy with a BS in Aerospace Engineering, served as a Navy aircraft carrier pilot, and received an MSEE in Computer Engineering from the Navy Postgraduate School and an MA in National Security & Strategic Studies from The Naval War College. His professional career includes service in the US Navy Space Systems Command, Vice President J.P. Morgan Chase, Worldwide Sales Executive for IBM and NJVC Vice President, Cloud Services.

“The intersection of CyberSecurity and emerging Cloud Technologies is among the most critical and complex fields in IT Networking today,” said Harrison Flynn, The Manxman Group’s (TMG’s) Managing Director. “Expand that scope to encompass both the private and Federal markets, and you have a sizable swathe of commercial activity where new software solutions are meeting increasing customer demand. Kevin’s uncommon eclecticism, his breadth and depth of experience and subject matter expertise in all of these areas, make him an invaluable asset to a company with our service profile. He is a thought leader, practitioner, evangelist, and businessman, a man of character embodying the best of the academic with the pragmatic.”

Clayton Fields, VP of Javelin Networks, a highly innovative CyberSecurity start-up and TMG’s flagship partner, added, “Every endpoint is an attack surface of Active Directory, and TMG is uniquely positioned to help clients thrive by extending protection to the core of the network security posture in 9 of 10 companies around the world.”

Upon his appointment, Kevin Jackson commented “The Manxman Group represents a new breed in the cybersecurity marketplace. Their innovation and mission focused approach will serve the government sector well. I am excited about their future and to be contributing to their unique solutioning approach.”

About

The Manxman Group is a consultancy practicing within the areas of CyberSecurity, Cloud enablement technologies, and access to Federal markets. Their mission is to inform clients on what is of advantage to them under these headings and provide an optimal path forward through tightly-linked vendor partners. It is a registered LLC in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. See: www.themanxmangroup.com

Javelin Networks uses AI and advanced forensic methodologies powered by Red Team experience to offer the world's first Intrusion Prevention Solution for Active Directory managed Networks. A newly-commercialized solution born out of GOV Red Team exercises, Javelin eliminates breaches by protecting Active Directory, Domain Controllers, Domain Identities, Domain Credentials, and all Domain resources. Javelin-Networks is a privately-held company in Austin, Texas. See: www.javelin-networks.com

GovCloud Network helps its clients develop and execute business strategies that leverage the parallel and global nature of cloud-based services. We employ technology, strategy and social media expertise to build and manage global virtual communities that form relationships, build interactions and drive opportunities. We view cloud computing as an enabler of new mission or business models that deliver enhanced mission capabilities and attract global revenue streams. See: www.govcloudnetwork.com/

