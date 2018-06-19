Alta Gateway Station Utah’s First Apartment Building to Receive LEED Platinum Certification

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Wood Partners, a leader in real estate development and construction, has secured the LEED Platinum certification for the Alta Gateway Station located at 505 West 100 South Salt Lake City, UT 84101. This is the first LEED Platinum certification for a multifamily apartment building in Utah.

The LEED green building rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. The LEED Platinum certification is the highest rated certification for recognizing best-in-class building strategies and practices in green building. The Alta Gateway Station was awarded the LEED Platinum certification due to the building’s green design and the management team’s implementation of practical and measurable strategies and solutions. These efforts are aimed at achieving efficiency in power consumption, water usage, materials and resources and indoor environment quality.

“This LEED Platinum certification establishes Alta Gateway Station as a showcase example of efficient design and sustainability,” said Tim McEntee, Development Director for Wood Partners. “Not only does this demonstrate Wood Partners’ leadership in the building industry in Utah, but it also fortifies our commitment to a better environment in Utah. Residents and visitors to this property will experience how, these ground-breaking units are noticeably different from all others. This approach to sustainability, livability and efficiency illustrates the aptitude of our teams to construct and manage buildings that exceed the highest international green building standards.”

Alta Gateway Station is a transit-oriented community located next to The Gateway mall in Salt Lake City. The 277-unit community, which is managed by Wood Residential Services, features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Alta Gateway Station also features a large pool and hot tub, cyber café, game room, wine lockers in wine room, a clubroom, fitness center, bike/ski repair shop, dog wash, dog park and a rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen, fireplace and big-screen TV.

“The benefits to the community and to the residents are multifold,” said Clay Iman, Development Director for Wood Partners. “Residents have the assurance that the environment is exceptionally clean, and they will also benefit from lower utility costs. We are proud of the fact that Alta Gateway Station achieved LEED Platinum certification and that it is the first apartment building in the state of Utah to do so. It is truly the result of a tremendous team effort.”

Alta Gateway Station was also recently named “ Development of the Year ” by the Utah Apartment Association. The award was given based on the development design, comfort through features and amenities, how the development adds to the neighborhood and how well it complements the surrounding areas. The Utah Apartment Association also judged staff knowledge, customer service and the cleanliness and maintenance of the building.

