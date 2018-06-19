All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 10 3 3 33 33 19 New York City FC 8 3 4 28 30 20 Columbus 7 4 6 27 22 16 New York 8 4 2 26 30 16 New England 6 4 6 24 27 23 Orlando City 6 8 1 19 24 31 Chicago 5 7 4 19 23 28 Philadelphia 5 7 3 18 16 21 Montreal 5 11 0 15 18 31 Toronto FC 4 7 3 15 23 27 D.C. United 2 6 4 10 19 24 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 8 2 5 29 28 14 FC Dallas 8 1 5 29 24 14 Los Angeles FC 7 4 3 24 29 24 Vancouver 6 5 5 23 26 30 Real Salt Lake 7 7 1 22 19 29 Portland 6 3 4 22 20 18 Houston 6 5 3 21 29 21 LA Galaxy 6 7 2 20 22 23 Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26 Seattle 3 8 2 11 10 17 San Jose 2 9 4 10 24 31 Colorado 2 9 3 9 16 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, June 13

Atlanta United FC 2, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, Orlando City 0

D.C. United 4, Toronto FC 4, tie

New York 2, Seattle 1

Chicago 2, Colorado 2, tie

New England 2, San Jose 2, tie

Saturday, June 23

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at New York, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 24

Portland at Atlanta United FC, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.