Female junior high school student in southwestern Taiwan gone missing for 19 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The family of a Chiayi City junior high school student surnamed Hsieh who went missing on June 1 reported the missing to police on June 4, fearing for the safety of their loved one amidst frequent cases of murders and dismemberment of the victims’ bodies by their perpetrators in recent days, according to media reports.

Hsieh transferred to her school in Chiayi City from Xinying District, Tainan City in the third year of her study in junior high school, the reports said. Hsieh has not been heard of since she went missing on June 1, according to the reports. Today (June 19) is the graduation day, and her teachers and classmates all hoped she can come home safely, the reports said.

Hsieh’s mother said she took her daughter home from school on June 1 and then went out to take her son home, but when she returned home, her daughter was nowhere to be seen, according to the reports. As of today, Hsieh has gone missing for 19 days and her family members are very worried about her safety, the reports said.



Police reviewed footage of surveillance cameras near where Hsieh lives and found her appearing in an alley near her home on the evening of June 1, and then disappearing, the reports said.



Hsieh’s mother said her daughter is about 160 centimeters tall and weighing about 53 kilograms. On the day she went missing, she was wearing a deep purple short-sleeved shirt, denim shorts and black and white slippers, her mother said, adding that her family hoped her daughter can come home soon to reunite with them, reports said.