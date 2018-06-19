Cybersecurity Leader Yong-Gon Chon Joins RiskRecon Advisory Team

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--RiskRecon, a rapidly growing company transforming the management of third-party cyber risk, announced the appointment today of Yong-Gon Chon to its advisory team. As an advisor, Chon brings more than 20 years of experience building and leading global security and risk management businesses. His extensive cyber risk insight spanning security, privacy, technology and regulatory issues – coupled with a career in corporate development and leading high-growth businesses – further accelerates RiskRecon’s momentum in providing companies with innovative technological solutions and objective data to successfully manage the security risks of complex digital supply chains and business partnerships.

“I am excited to join RiskRecon at such a pivotal time in their evolution,” said Chon. “Business today is globally interconnected and dependent upon vendors, partners and service providers everywhere. With a focus on challenging the conventional stagnant legacy assessments, RiskRecon is changing the way organizations think about third-party risk management. I look forward to actively supporting their continued success.”

“We’re thrilled to have Yong-Gon’s support in navigating this next stage of our development,” said Kelly White, founder and CEO of RiskRecon. “He has a deep understanding of today’s rapidly changing cyber risk environment and its impact on the global economy. We will be leveraging Yong-Gon’s expertise to advance the RiskRecon platform that enables our customers to solve their third-party cyber risk at scale.”

Prior to his advisory appointment, Chon held senior leadership positions across numerous cybersecurity organizations, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer for Focal Point Data Risk, where he was responsible for all aspects of the business. He also led cybersecurity as Chief Technology Officer of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, after the successful acquisition of SecureInfo Corporation. Previously, he served in leadership roles at Cybertrust where he launch one of the industry’s first third-party risk products (Supplier Assessment Tool), iDefense, MCI and SRA International. As well as being a published author and frequent speaker at industry events on TV and radio, Chon has lectured as an adjunct professor at The George Washington University and Georgetown University. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from The George Washington University.

About RiskRecon

RiskRecon’s continuous monitoring solution delivers risk-prioritized action plans that enable precise, efficient elimination of companies’ most critical third-party security gaps. Its data-driven SaaS service relies on passive, direct analysis of Internet-facing systems to quantify risks and provide straightforward evidence necessary for remediation. Rather than producing a laundry list of issues, RiskRecon’s custom analytics quantify true risk by determining each system’s issue severity and asset value. Only RiskRecon enables customers to build a scalable, third-party risk reduction program that compresses remediation cycle time, improves analyst productivity, and ensures constructive vendor collaboration. Learn more at www.riskrecon.com.

