EY Announces Dawn Zier, CEO, Nutrisystem, Inc., Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Winner in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--EY has announced that Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc. ( Nasdaq: NTRI ), a leading provider of weight management products and services including Nutrisystem® and South Beach Diet® brands, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in the Retail & Consumer Products category in the Greater Philadelphia region. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Zier was selected by an independent panel of judges and was recognized with the award at a special gala event at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia.

The award was presented to Zier, who led the Company from turnaround in her first year on the job to four years of year over year revenue growth. The Company acquired the South Beach Diet brand in late 2015 and now owns two of the most well-known weight loss brands in the industry.

In accepting her award, Zier said, “Thank you, EY! I’m especially honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire team at Nutrisystem and want to applaud the work they do every day transforming lives.” She added, “Innovation is critical in our dynamic and highly competitive industry. It’s a time of unprecedented change and we’ve learned that when you apply entrepreneurial spirit and principles, amazing things can happen.”

Since 1986, EY has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and discipline have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Now in its 32nd year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as:

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc. Jodi Berg of Vitamix Robert Unanue of Goya Foods Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani James Park of Fitbit J.W. “Bill” Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Inc. Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley, PhD, of TESARO, Inc.

As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Zier is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 10, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum TM, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Nutrisystem, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTRI ) is a leader in the weight-loss industry, having helped millions of people lose weight over the course of more than 45 years. The Company’s multi-brand approach to weight loss includes multiple plans for 2018. For more information, go to NutrisystemNews.com and Newsroom.SouthBeachDiet.com.

