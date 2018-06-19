Pharmatech Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018-- announces the expansion of its executive management team with the addition of Ms. Michaela Mueller as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Joanne Zongus, who has served as CFO and Vice President of Human Resources, will assume full responsibility for the HR function as VP HR.

Ms. Michaela Mueller, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Pharmatech Associates. (Photo: Business Wire)

In a career spanning 20 years in both international and domestic financial management, Ms. Mueller brings a proven track record of strategic executive leadership and skill to Pharmatech Associates. Her professional experience began with 14 years at Wenzel Logistics GmbH Group in Unterpremstätten, Austria, where she served in leadership positions as the company grew from startup to 250 employees. Ms. Mueller entered the high-tech industry with her move to the United States, holding a variety of senior level financial management positions in software and medical device companies.

“We thank Joanne Zongus for her key contributions to Pharmatech since the company started,” said Warren Baker, CEO, Pharmatech Associates. “As we move forward, Michaela’s strong mix of international and high-tech life sciences experience will benefit our organization. She brings outstanding talent, a wealth of leadership and strong executive management experience that is valuable as we prepare for growth in our international lines of business.”

About Pharmatech Associates

Pharmatech Associates provides consulting and services to the regulated life science industry. Pharmatech’s services cover four spheres of technical expertise that are necessary throughout the complete product development lifecycle: Product and Process Development, Compliance, Regulatory, and Validation. Pharmatech advises clients that range in size from startups to large multi-national corporations on projects in Asia, Europe and North America from its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.

