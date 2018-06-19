Patrick Trauger of Penn Wealth Planning, LLC Named to InvestmentNews’ 2018 40 Under 40 List!

NEW HOPE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--InvestmentNews has recognized Patrick Trauger as a 2018 40 Under 40 Honoree. Patrick was chosen from a pool of almost 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews, to make a list of 40 talented individuals.

“Trust is my number one priority. In the words of Theodore Roosevelt: ‘Nobody cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.’” – Pat Trauger

InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 project strives to award the young talent rarely recognized in the financial advice industry. By rewarding these honorees, InvestmentNews hopes to reveal the promising future for the industry.

“Winners were chosen based on their level of accomplishment, contribution to the financial advice industry and leadership,” explains Frederick P. Gabriel Jr., editor of InvestmentNews. “They are role models for other young individuals who are striving to make a difference.”

Patrick, along with the others making the 5th annual 40 under 40 list, is highlighted in the June 18th issue of InvestmentNews and online at investmentnews.com.

To learn more about Patrick, the 2018 winners and awards luncheon please visit: http://www.investmentnews.com/section/40-under-40/2018.

About InvestmentNews InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it.

The InvestmentNews headquarters are located in New York, with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C. InvestmentNews is part of Crain Communications, Inc.

About Penn Wealth Planning, LLC: Penn Wealth Planning is an independent wealth management firm. Our independence enables us to focus on your best interests at all times. We take the time to learn about you, your goals and objectives before making recommendations. This allows us to deliver a truly personal strategy customized for your needs. These are just a few of the considerations that contribute to Penn Wealth Planning’s reputation for developing meaningful, long-term client relationships built on trust.

