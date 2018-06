COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say two people have been killed when a commuter train hit a minibus at an unprotected crossing in southwestern Denmark.

Police say those killed were in the minibus. No one else was injured.

Tuesday's crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) near Varde, 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of Copenhagen.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.