Customer Analytics Solution for a Leading CPG Manufacturer - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the CPG manufacturing industry. A leading CPG company wanted to improve client reach and drive sales across their business units.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005786/en/

Customer Analytics Case Study How Quantzig Helped a Leading CPG Firm Improve Returns Through Shopper Marketing and Trade Promotion Alignment. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the CPG manufacturing industry experts at Quantzig, “Leading CPG manufacturing companies are increasingly developing newer and improvised strategies to implement traditional levers against a backdrop of a more stable worldwide economy.”

Consumer packaged goods, or CPG, is a cooperative term for products that need regular replacement when compared with other products that are used for lengthy periods. The CPG manufacturing industry represents a market that will always have an increasing customer base, but it is extremely competitive due to the low consumer swapping costs and high market saturation. A few examples of CPG manufacturing companies comprise those who are involved in the manufacture and sale of clothing, household products, tobacco, and other such products.

to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

The customer analytics solution helped the client to better understand, target, and change the behavior of specific shopper groups. The client was also able to improve returns through shopper marketing and trade promotion alignment.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise effective strategies to align the customers’ needs and preferences Assist them in capturing greater returns while offering a competitive advantage To know more about the benefits of customer analytics,

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Developing strategies to engage and empower customers Enhancing the overall shopping experience of a client To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research,

View the complete customer analytics study here:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005786/en/

CONTACT: Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Quantzig

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 08:48 AM/DISC: 06/19/2018 08:48 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005786/en