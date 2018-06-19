ZoomInfo Launches Innovative New Tools At The Growth Acceleration Summit

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--At its Growth Acceleration Summit today, Zoom Information, Inc. [ZoomInfo], the world’s leading B2B account and contact database, unveiled two new products and offerings designed to expand the reach of ZoomInfo’s unprecedented contact and account data.

“Over the last year, we have doubled down on our strategy of making ZoomInfo’s contact and company data available on the platforms where our customers live,” Phil Garlick, vice president, corporate development, said. “In keeping with that strategy, we have released two new products that integrate seamlessly with a host of platforms and systems our customers use.”

Reachout 2.0 puts account and contact information everywhere

The new version of ReachOut, ZoomInfo’s Google Chrome Extension, further simplifies sales prospecting for B2B sales and marketing professionals. ReachOut puts contact and account data right at users’ fingertips, giving them access to ZoomInfo’s account and contact data on every webpage and the leading sales platforms. The new version enables users deeper functionality when they export to CRM and sales automation platforms, such as Outreach and SalesLoft. Users can also export and update contacts directly to Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics from ReachOut and access all of ZoomInfo’s data directly from the extension.

ZoomInfo customers can download ReachOut 2.0 in the Chrome Web Store.

HubSpot integration delivers most accurate data to HubSpot CRM users

Through ZoomInfo, users now can export account and contact information directly into HubSpot with a click of a button. The integration decreases the risk for manual errors and increases prospecting efficiency. With the addition of ZoomInfo’s Complete, which allows users to enrich and append contacts and companies the moment they are created with the most-up-to-date account and contact information, companies can ensure that their sales and marketing teams are using the freshest data.

The announcements came at ZoomInfo’s Growth Acceleration Summit, which is being held in Boston. The event, which has more than 500 B2B marketing and sales professionals in attendance, explores how to improve alignment to drive sales and marketing productivity and facilitate growth acceleration. Keynote speakers include Los Angeles Lakers great, Magic Johnson;Jay Baer, Convince & Convert; Tiffani Bova, Salesforce; and Keenan, A Sales Guy, Inc.

ZoomInfo also introduced ZoomInfo University, a comprehensive, hands-on certification program that enables B2B professionals to fully leverage its B2B contact and account database for business results, at the Summit.

About ZoomInfo

Accelerate your growth with Zoom Information Inc. (ZoomInfo), an Inc. 5000 company. ZoomInfo’s Growth Acceleration Platform combines the world’s most comprehensive and searchable B2B account and contact database with integrated tools to help companies optimize sales and marketing effectiveness, jump-start growth, and maximize profitability. The continuously updated B2B account and contact database gives businesses access to direct-dial phone numbers, email addresses, and professional background information. For more information, visit www.zoominfo.com, check out our data dashboard, or call 866-904-9666.

