Highly-Anticipated Pacific Gate by Bosa is Complete

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Pacific Gate by Bosa, downtown San Diego’s first Super Prime residential building, has opened, with its first residents moving in and enjoying the best of waterfront living. The iconic building has redefined the city’s skyline, bringing elevated luxury living to the city.

Pacific Gate by Bosa, the first Super Prime residential tower in downtown San Diego, welcomes owners with curated amenities, world-class public art and renowned restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 41-story Pacific Gate has 215 residences and is more than 70 percent sold, with a selection of residences still available. Exclusive amenities, an original piece of public art by world-renowned artist Jaume Plensa and Puffer Malarkey Restaurants ’ newest restaurant concept, Animae, make Pacific Gate the most desirable luxury residences in the area.

The building is the result of an internationally renowned dream team. The expertise and vision of Bosa Development, ingeniousness of New York-based architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), renowned for their interior design work in the ultra-luxury hospitality industry, and Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, whose work is installed around the world, together have created a beautiful landmark that is the future of downtown San Diego.

Nat Bosa, chairman of Bosa Development, says, “We have built a great & timeless building that people should be proud of and enjoy for a long time; there is nothing else like it.”

Residents have been taking advantage of the curated amenities designed specifically for enhanced luxury waterfront living in Southern California. One of the most unique offerings is the exclusive access to Pacific Dream - a 45’ Cruisers Yacht. Residents and their guests have already been enjoying their time on the San Diego Bay because this popular amenity offers convenience without the hassle of boat ownership and enhances their waterfront lifestyle.

Additional thoughtful and customized amenities include access to a private luxury fleet of cars, chef concierge and porter services to facilitate residents’ needs, from restaurant or entertaining assistance, as well as a 24-hour attended lobby. Pacific Gate also includes a residents’ lounge with full kitchen – perfect for entertaining friends and family or socializing with other residents, a screening room for owners’ private movie viewings, a conference/meeting room, business center, guest suite, fitness center, steam/sauna rooms, a pool terrace with poolside cabanas and an outdoor pet retreat.

Residents and the public alike have marveled at Jaume Plensa’s Pacific Soul – with countless passersby stopping to photograph the installation – located in the public plaza at Pacific Gate, and one of the most important additions to downtown San Diego’s robust art scene. Pacific Soul is a sculpture that stands 25 ft. tall and utilizes characters from eight alphabets, including Arabic, Chinese, Cyrillic, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Japanese, and Latin in the form of the human figure.

Pacific Gate by Bosa includes more than 15,000 square-feet of ground floor retail space for residents and visitors of the waterfront neighborhood to enjoy. Puffer Malarkey Restaurants’ newest restaurant concept, Animae, will anchor the space, as a contemporary Asian American restaurant that blends cuisines from Japan to Southeast Asia, with the cosmopolitan design and architecture of Hong Kong to create San Diego's most progressive dining experience. Spearheaded by Christopher Puffer, Brian Malarkey and co-chef and partner Shane McIntyre, the company is known for its successful concepts, including Herb & Wood, Herb & Eatery, Green Acre, and Farmer & The Seahorse.

Residences range from approximately 1,276 to 2,450 square feet and are priced from the $1.1 millions. To learn more visit www.PacificGatebyBosa.com or call 619.795.3612 Updates on Pacific Gate can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

