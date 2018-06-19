Senators trade winger Mike Hoffman to Sharks

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have traded winger Mike Hoffman to the San Jose Sharks in a deal general manager Pierre Dorion hopes will improve team chemistry.

San Jose acquired Hoffman, defensive prospect Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round pick from Ottawa for forward Mikkel Boedker, defensive prospect Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round pick. The Senators announced the trade early Tuesday.

Senators captain Erik Karlsson's wife filed an order of protection against Hoffman's girlfriend, Monika Caryk, alleging harassment and cyberbullying. In filings May 4 in an Ottawa court, Melinda Karlsson alleges Caryk posted hundreds of derogatory online messages aimed at her and her husband.

Dorion hopes the trade strengthens the team "by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice."

The 28-year-old Hoffman has put up 20-plus goals in each of the past four seasons.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey