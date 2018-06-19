  1. Home
New Jersey considers honoring chef Bourdain with food trail

By  Associated Press
2018/06/19 20:41

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is considering honoring celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain with a food trail.

The famed cook, writer and host of the CNN series "Parts Unknown" killed himself nearly two weeks ago in a luxury hotel in France. The 61-year-old was born in New York, but grew up in the New Jersey suburb of Leonia.

Democratic New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Moriarty on Monday introduced a resolution that would require the Travel and Tourism Division to establish the "Anthony Bourdain Food Trail." Bourdain visited 10 eateries in the state in a 2015 episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown.

One of the stops was Donkey's Place in Camden, which Bourdain said rivaled nearby Philadelphia for cheesesteaks.