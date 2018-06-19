Automotive Suspension Bushes Procurement Report: Supply Market Intelligence and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report focuses on the cost saving aspects of procurement and sheds light on the industry best practices to help buyers achieve cost savings.

Our reports for the offer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market to help category managers identify key category growth drivers, pricing models, and supplier negotiation strategies.

“Performing an on-site audit of suppliers' facilities to evaluate the designing and manufacturing processes is one of the best practices for the buyers to reduce spend,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. “Also, performing demand forecasting and governance ensures the better sourcing and procurement of components,” added Angad.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend on automotive suspension bushes.

Increasing global production of vehicles High demand for polyurethane automotive suspension bushes Rising demand for polyurethane automotive suspension bushes

Report scope snapshot: Automotive suspension bushes

Cost-saving opportunities

Best practices

Category ecosystem

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

