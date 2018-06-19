Automotive Electronics Procurement Report: Supply Market and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report offers strategic insights into the industry best practices, negotiation strategies, and supply market landscape to help procurement teams achieve cost savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005769/en/

Automotive Electronics Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement market intelligence reports offer a comprehensive analysis of the market – both from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. The reports also provide actionable insights on the best practices to boost business efficiency and savings.

“Engaging with suppliers who agree for partnership programs with respect to the implementation of a BOT model is one of the best strategies to mitigate costs,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, evaluating suppliers based on the new technologies being adopted is one of the best strategies for buyers,” added Tridib.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for automotive electronics.

Need to improve the driving experience Launch of various low-cost vehicle models Implementation of stringent emission standards

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Report scope snapshot: automotive electronics category

US Market Insights

Category spend in the US Price outlook Supplier cost structure in the US To know more,

Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials Supplier selection criteria Service level agreement To know more,

Category Management Strategy

Category management objectives Supplier and buyer KPIs Outsourcing category management activities To know more,

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005769/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 08:34 AM/DISC: 06/19/2018 08:34 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005769/en