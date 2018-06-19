Your Call Football Successfully Implements Real-Time Play Calling, Zero-Latency Streaming in Inaugural Games

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Your Call Football (YCF), the gaming technology startup behind the innovative, fan-controlled, live play-calling game, successfully integrated its advanced technology with high-caliber football, quality production and enthusiastic fans during its inaugural season.

“I am beyond thrilled with how our first series of fan play-calling games turned out,” said Julie Meringer, president of Your Call Inc. “We had a unique challenge in that we were integrating three distinct businesses – football, gaming and fantasy sports. It was extremely important that all elements worked together in harmony, and we’re proud to say they did.”

Through its patented technology and streaming partner Phenix, YCF delivered a fast, seamless app experience and zero-latency streaming. Each two-hour game contained more than 90 offensive plays and no delay-of-game penalties. More than 46,000 fans from across the U.S. streamed the games online and in-app, and there were more than 295,000 plays called with zero lag time.

In addition, fans loved the thrill of controlling a professional football game, and YCF awarded $50,000 in cash prizes to hundreds of the best play-callers.

“Our goal has always been to change how fans participate in and impact live football,” Meringer said. “Our technology proves that it’s possible, but that would mean nothing without the support and enthusiasm from the fans. It has been four years and three patents in the making, but the feedback we’ve received has been incredible and we know that this is definitely the future of the fan experience. We’re proud of what we have achieved thus far, and excited about the future of YCF.”

About Your Call Inc. Based in Newton, Mass., Your Call Inc. puts fans in control of live games, transforming spectator sports into interactive, social and competitive experiences, a concept originated by industry luminary George F. Colony in 2013. Privately held, the company’s leadership team is comprised of executives from the technology, digital and sports industries. Your Call Inc.’s proprietary, patented technology will deliver a fan-controlled, live sports experience, Your Call Football, in 2018. For more information, visit www.yourcallfootball.com.

