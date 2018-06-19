Lenovo Launches Cloud-Based Classroom Orchestration Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Lenovo (HKSE:992) (ADR:LNVGY) today launched LanSchool Air, a cloud-based classroom orchestration platform that helps teachers keep students engaged in a safe online environment. Designed to meet the complex instructional needs of connected classrooms, LanSchool Air minimizes digital distractions, keep students focused and on track and increases collaboration in the classroom.

LanSchool Air is available for use in single classrooms as well as entire school districts. Compatible with a Google Classroom™ account, the subscription-based platform can support a variety of tasks that help improve learning outcomes:

Push Website allows teachers to instantly launch the same webpage on every classroom device, eliminating the need to retype, correct or walk around to help students navigate to the correct URL. Thumbnail Monitoring gives teachers thumbnail views of all student screens, easily seeing what students are working on and identify when additional assistance is required. Web Limiting keeps students safe and on task by limiting web browsing to approved websites through whitelisting and by blocking unwanted websites via blacklisting. Blank Screens empowers teachers to blank all student screens, and lockdown keyboards and mice, with one click. Snapshot lets instructors take screenshots of student screens, whether to showcase great work or share activities during parent-teacher conferences.

LanSchool Air builds on Lenovo Software’s 30+ years of pioneering classroom management software and paving the way for solutions that help teachers maximize classroom technology. This new cloud-based classroom orchestration solution can be used to unite numerous online classroom activities within one centralized platform.

“After three decades of working with the world’s top school districts, we’re thrilled to bring the most beloved features of our classroom management software to a cloud-based platform,” said Lenovo Software General Manager, Richard German. “LanSchool Air is the result of feedback from teachers, instructors, and administrators looking for even easier ways to keep students engaged and enthusiastically learning in a safe digital environment.”

A valid Google Classroom™ account is required to start a free 30-day trial of LanSchool Air. Once Google Classroom™ integrates with LanSchool Air, all updates made within Google Classroom automatically sync to the classroom orchestration platform.

For more information and to start a free trial, visit www.lanschoolair.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune 500 company with a vision to become the global leader in Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world’s widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (Thinkpad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo’s next-generation data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the different in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, or visit us at http://www.lenovo.com/

