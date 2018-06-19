Fairway Technologies, California Software Development and Consulting Company, Expands to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Fairway Technologies announces the opening of offices in Austin, Texas. With clients that have included Intuit, Netflix, PayPal and AT&T, Fairway provides strategic consulting services and end-to-end technology solutions to solve the world’s toughest business challenges. Fairway will serve the up-and-coming industries—technology, medical, financial, and more—of the Austin area, as well as the entire state of Texas.

“We’re extremely excited about the launch of our Austin office! We’re all looking forward to using our expertise to serve any Austin business that could use help designing, implementing, and maintaining their software or business intelligence systems,” said Jeff Atkinson, General Manager Austin Offices, Fairway Technologies.

The Austin office is Fairway’s first outside California—with offices currently in La Jolla, Irvine, and the greater San Diego area. Fairway chose Austin as its first out-of-state location for its flourishing tech and business scene and also, because of the top-quality software engineering talent it attracts.

“We are excited to tap a new market of talented software engineers and to be a part of the thriving business ecosystem in Austin,” said Brett Humphrey, CEO, Fairway Technologies.

Fairway is currently looking for exceptional software engineers to join its team. Contact Fairway Technologies new office at info@fairwaytech.com for expert help with your business’s technology challenges or to inquire about joining the Fairway team.

Fairway Technologies is a premier provider of expert technology consulting and software development services that help leading firms convert requirements into top-quality results. Founded in 2002, Fairway’s unique business model successfully delivers the high-end technology resources needed to solve tough problems, without the frustration and costly overhead typically associated with large enterprise or staffing agencies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Fairway Technologies boasts a dramatically high referral and retention rate, and thrives on helping mid-size and enterprise organizations reduce risk, gain competitive advantage, and ensure project success.

