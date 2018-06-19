Nintendo and GameTruck Bring a “Summer of Fun” to Walmart Stores across the Country

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Families that visit select Walmart stores this summer are in for a fun Nintendo surprise. Nintendo is teaming up with GameTruck and Walmart to create a “Summer of Fun” in parking lots at 100 Walmart locations around the country. Launching on June 23 and running until Aug. 19, the Nintendo Switch Summer of Fun will feature demos for Nintendo Switch games like , , and . Visitors will also be able to take part in family photo sessions and meet costumed characters like Mario (at select locations). The game demos and Nintendo activities are open to everyone, and there is no cost to attend.

“We love bringing families together through our systems, games and lovable characters,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Delivering hands-on demos and unique Nintendo experiences directly to families at Walmart showcases the social fun and portability of Nintendo Switch.”

For a great photo-worthy moment, attendees will have the chance to take a memorable family picture together and select a custom backdrop inspired by the various kingdoms in the Super Mario Odyssey game. At select locations, families might even be able to meet and snap a picture with Mario himself!

While enjoying the Nintendo fun, attendees will have the opportunity to enroll in the My Nintendo Summer of Fun sweepstakes for a chance to win round-trip tickets for a family of four to visit any location that Southwest Airlines flies to. By winning this sweepstakes, families inspired by the colorful and exotic kingdoms in the Super Mario Odyssey game will be able to fly to a similar real-life location, like New York (Metro Kingdom), Denver (Snow Kingdom) or the Caribbean (Seaside Kingdom).

In addition to the grand prize winner, 100 runner-up winners will each receive a Nintendo Switch prize pack, which includes a Nintendo Switch system, Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Tennis Aces games. Anyone that can’t make the Summer of Fun event can enter the sweepstakes online by visiting https://events.nintendo.com/#sweepstakes.

For a full list of Walmart locations participating in this summer event, visit https://events.nintendo.com/#tour-finder.

Remember that Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems feature parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/ or https://www.nintendo.com/3ds/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 United States (excluding New York and Florida) and D.C. who are My Nintendo members and at least age 19 years old. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. Sweepstakes Period is from 5:00am PT on 6/19/18 through 11:59pm PT on 8/26/18. Enter at an event https://events.nintendo.com/#tour-finder or online https://events.nintendo.com/#sweepstakes. 2 First Place Winners and 100 Runner-up Winners will be selected by random drawing. Each First Place prize package includes: four roundtrip airline tickets to any destination where Southwest Airlines flies (domestic and international) (ARV $400 per ticket). Each Runner-up prize package includes: one Nintendo Switch system (ARV $299.99), one Mario Tennis Aces game (ARV $59.99), one Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game (ARV $59.99), one Super Mario Odyssey game (ARV $59.99), and one Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit (ARV $69.99). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries. Details and restrictions apply. Visit https://events.nintendo.com/official-rules for Official Rules. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch ™ system and the Nintendo 3DS ™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System ™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.6 billion video games and more than 725 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy ™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS ™ family of systems, Super NES ™, Nintendo 64 ™, Nintendo GameCube ™, Wii ™ and Wii U ™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

