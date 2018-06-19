Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;27;24;A shower or t-storm;28;24;WSW;20;86%;87%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;31;Sunny and very warm;41;30;WNW;10;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;20;W;26;46%;4%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;23;17;Sunny and nice;24;18;E;15;68%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;21;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;W;21;76%;62%;8

Anchorage, United States;A touch of rain;16;10;Spotty showers;18;12;SE;11;73%;90%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Sunny and nice;36;24;W;12;19%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;20;12;More sun than clouds;24;14;SW;17;47%;10%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;ENE;14;62%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;NNW;21;48%;45%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;16;11;Rain;13;10;ESE;24;78%;96%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;Plenty of sun;42;27;NNW;18;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers around;33;24;SE;8;74%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;29;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;WSW;16;72%;79%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;13;71%;67%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;27;20;Sunny and delightful;27;20;E;13;60%;2%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;S;8;29%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;28;18;A t-storm in spots;30;19;ESE;7;61%;41%;10

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;25;15;Sunshine and warm;28;18;SW;10;49%;28%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;16;8;A t-storm in spots;17;8;ESE;11;76%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;24;9;A shower in the a.m.;23;11;E;17;59%;56%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunny;29;18;SSW;8;49%;5%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds breaking;21;14;Warmer with some sun;25;14;WNW;9;66%;27%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and warmer;31;18;Mostly sunny;31;20;NNE;12;41%;13%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;NNE;8;50%;13%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partial sunshine;18;11;Clouds and sun, nice;19;13;NW;9;74%;67%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;30;16;Partly sunny;30;17;NNW;8;34%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Occasional rain;26;20;Mostly cloudy;28;20;WSW;11;65%;7%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;NE;12;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;18;11;Mostly sunny;17;7;SE;12;76%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;SSW;6;68%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;28;Mostly cloudy;37;28;SSW;19;53%;58%;7

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;21;18;Mainly cloudy;22;18;NE;14;89%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;Spotty showers;30;25;SW;20;80%;95%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;21;12;Breezy with some sun;23;14;WSW;22;52%;39%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;26;23;Nice with sunshine;27;23;WNW;18;77%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;28;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;S;15;77%;73%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;A morning t-storm;30;22;S;16;73%;80%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;40;30;Hazy and very warm;40;30;WSW;11;43%;6%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;23;12;Mostly cloudy;24;12;NE;14;48%;17%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with some sun;36;29;A t-storm around;38;28;S;15;66%;88%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;32;23;Sunshine, pleasant;32;23;SE;11;64%;39%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;21;12;Clouds breaking;17;6;WNW;21;69%;6%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;Not as hot;31;17;NNE;13;27%;20%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;23;18;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;ENE;22;74%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;High clouds and warm;36;28;SE;9;64%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;E;9;41%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;S;6;69%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Increasingly windy;17;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;10;WSW;27;44%;57%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;23;A shower or t-storm;33;24;SW;15;85%;68%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;32;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;SSW;13;76%;75%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, mild;32;24;Variable cloudiness;32;24;ENE;16;52%;34%;11

Hyderabad, India;Sunny intervals;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;WSW;10;64%;77%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;39;26;NE;15;40%;4%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;25;21;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;NE;16;64%;29%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;E;12;62%;71%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;29;Partly sunny, warm;38;29;NW;15;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;N;8;27%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;34;17;Brilliant sunshine;33;16;N;16;13%;3%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;35;29;Hazy sun and breezy;35;29;WSW;26;61%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;A t-storm in spots;30;20;NNE;9;62%;58%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;26;Partly sunny;39;28;S;19;40%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny;28;15;NNW;15;51%;5%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;23;62%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;27;20;Partly sunny;28;20;SW;10;64%;20%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;39;29;Partly sunny and hot;39;29;SSW;14;56%;44%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SE;7;74%;72%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-2;Partly sunny;13;-2;NNE;10;44%;30%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;SW;11;77%;97%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;15;Areas of low clouds;18;15;SSW;8;78%;27%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and cooler;28;19;Partial sunshine;29;19;NNW;11;57%;44%;11

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;24;15;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;NNW;19;67%;56%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;27;17;Sunshine;29;18;S;9;53%;2%;12

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;SW;9;65%;9%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;ESE;9;36%;6%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;WSW;10;70%;57%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NE;5;83%;84%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;12;76%;79%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;14;5;Partly sunny;13;5;N;16;73%;6%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;23;13;SSW;8;55%;84%;6

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;SSW;11;70%;70%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;26;12;Partly sunny;24;11;WNW;17;46%;1%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SSW;21;69%;41%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;17;9;Partial sunshine;18;13;NNW;8;81%;66%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and nice;25;14;Mostly sunny;27;11;NNW;8;46%;16%;10

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;WNW;22;34%;7%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A morning shower;32;26;W;11;78%;62%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;13;Showers and t-storms;22;12;E;11;74%;70%;9

New York, United States;Clearing;32;19;Inc. clouds;27;18;ENE;10;45%;91%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;29;19;Sunshine and nice;30;20;WNW;14;50%;3%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;A p.m. thunderstorm;24;13;Mostly sunny;21;14;SW;19;70%;24%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with rain;24;21;Rain, heavy at times;24;20;WSW;16;83%;99%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;20;8;Rain and drizzle;15;7;SSW;14;55%;66%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Partly sunny;28;9;N;15;49%;11%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;A morning shower;29;26;ENE;13;79%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SE;13;84%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;E;10;69%;44%;11

Paris, France;Turning sunny;23;15;Lots of sun, warmer;28;16;NNE;8;63%;5%;9

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;18;13;Spotty showers;19;12;SSE;9;78%;78%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;15;72%;68%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;23;SE;29;78%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;8;52%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;25;16;Plenty of sun;28;17;SE;6;42%;3%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Variable clouds;29;16;Decreasing clouds;27;14;W;12;73%;1%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;10;A t-storm in spots;22;10;S;14;44%;48%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;SW;13;67%;6%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower or two;28;23;SSE;18;59%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;9;6;Sunny;12;5;WNW;18;54%;4%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;22;13;Sunny and delightful;21;15;SW;20;44%;36%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Sunny and delightful;26;18;NNE;7;68%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;27;Sunny and very warm;43;28;NNE;17;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;31;18;NW;10;50%;42%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers around;21;13;Breezy with sunshine;20;13;W;29;57%;11%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;12;Low clouds, then sun;19;12;W;20;70%;4%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;NE;8;79%;78%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;SE;15;73%;66%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;SSE;6;96%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;14;Some sun, pleasant;29;14;NE;20;13%;5%;13

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;19;4;Partly sunny;18;5;E;3;39%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSE;7;79%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;A strong t-storm;30;18;NNW;9;66%;78%;11

Seattle, United States;Warm with sunshine;29;17;Clouds and sun;30;15;NW;9;51%;39%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;29;18;Clouds and sunshine;29;17;W;11;61%;25%;11

Shanghai, China;Showers around;33;23;Heavy morning rain;25;22;NNE;20;88%;86%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;31;28;A morning shower;32;27;SE;16;75%;84%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;26;12;Sun and some clouds;26;14;SSE;13;54%;31%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;E;17;68%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, breezy;22;11;A p.m. shower or two;20;10;WSW;19;46%;74%;6

Sydney, Australia;Morning t-storms;17;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;11;SW;18;65%;74%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;32;27;A shower or two;35;27;SW;13;61%;67%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this afternoon;19;13;Sunny and breezy;18;11;SW;29;53%;57%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;37;20;Lots of sun, nice;33;20;ENE;17;34%;26%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;NNE;9;57%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;38;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;E;12;19%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;29;23;Sunny and nice;30;22;NNE;14;46%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;32;20;A t-storm in spots;31;20;E;6;48%;57%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;26;20;Pouring rain;22;19;N;17;88%;97%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cooler but pleasant;22;13;Some sun, pleasant;24;14;NNW;6;58%;6%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;27;21;Sunshine and nice;26;21;E;9;67%;30%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;SE;17;55%;12%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;8;Warm with some sun;30;13;ESE;18;20%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;28;17;ENE;7;45%;10%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;SE;8;40%;12%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;Clouds, a t-storm;32;25;WSW;8;69%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;24;12;Partly sunny;23;12;WSW;19;45%;3%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;SSW;14;47%;9%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;12;9;Sun and clouds;11;7;SSE;30;76%;28%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WSW;10;81%;72%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;31;14;A t-storm in spots;29;14;NE;7;38%;50%;12

