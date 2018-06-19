The Latest: UN relocates aid in Yemen, fearing access

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Latest on the battle for the Yemeni port town of Hodeida (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says heavy fighting poses a danger to the warehouses used for humanitarian aid located in Yemen's port city of Hodeida.

In its daily report, UNOCHA said Tuesday that heavy fighting has engulfed several districts outside of Hodeida city, prompting relief agencies to relocate stocks away from the fighting, from which some warehouses are becoming inaccessible.

The agency said that rapid response assistance is being distributed to newly displaced people.

UN said on Monday that over 5200 families have fled for their lives away from the fighting since the Saudi-led coalition started its campaign on June 1 wrest Hodeida from Houthi rebels.

___

2:45 p.m.

A senior Houthi-linked health official says the Saudi-led coalition has bombed a bus carrying civilians, killing six people on the outskirts of the Yemeni city of Hodeida.

Hodeida is the Red Sea port city where forces backed by the coalition are fighting Shiite Houthi rebels.

Yahia Sharaf Eddin says four of the dead are women and that the Tuesday strike took place in al-Gharasi district, just outside the city.

Earlier in the day, witnesses said, another airstrike killed a tractor driver and his assistant in eastern Hodeida. They said the driver was digging trenches for Houthi fighters.

The Emiratis, who are the major force behind the campaign to take over Hodeida, said they are taking all measures to avoid civilian casualties.

Saudi-led airstrikes on Tuesday heavily bombed Houthi positions and snipers who took over rooftops in Hodeida as forces battled to take control over the airport of the city.

___

11:35 a.m.

Yemeni military officials say fighting has escalated outside the airport of the vital Yemeni city of Hodeida, pitting thousands of pro-government fighters backed by a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

The officials say Tuesday the United Arab Emirates-backed Amaleqa brigades, backed by air cover from the Saudi-led coalition, have been trying to storm the southern and western parts of the airport under air cover from the Saudi-led coalition.

However, they say land mines and Houthi snipers are hindering efforts to get the airport under government control.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition backing Yemen's exiled government began its assault Wednesday. Hodeida is the main entry point for food to Yemen, already on the brink of famine.