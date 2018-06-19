UB QFPay Offers Mobile Payment and Digital Marketing Solutions to Merchants in the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--UB QFPay, the joint venture between Dubai-based United Brands and China-based QFPay, announced today that it has collaborated with Noor Bank, a leading Shari’a compliant Bank in UAE, to bring new mobile payment and digital marketing solutions to Emaar in UAE.

As part of this roll-out, various iconic attractions of Emaar such as At the Top Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR Park and Dubai Ice Rink can now accept seamless mobile payments from Chinese visitors using China’s popular Alipay wallet.

In addition to Emaar, UB QFPay has on-boarded a wide network of merchants from luxury fashion brands, restaurants, taxis, hospitality to shopping malls in Dubai, offering local merchants their tested mobile payment technology, digital marketing services and extensive on-the-ground support and technical services that will greatly help merchants in UAE.

Patrick Ngan, Co-Founder and President of QFPay said, “QFPay, who has served over 1 million merchants in China and Asia, is excited to bring more success to merchants through UB QFPay, our joint venture company in UAE, by helping merchants to interact more with their consumers through features such as location-based merchant recommendations, exclusive coupons, and instant tax refund at airports.”

About UB QFPay

UB QFPay is established to redefine the mobile payment landscape across UAE by offering secure mobile payment solutions to local merchants which target the growing number of Chinese and Asian tourists in the region. This is the first joint venture of its kind in UAE. For details, please visit: www.ubpay.ae or call 800 82729.

