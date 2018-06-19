Ædelhard x Canterbury is Now Live

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--Canadian performance suiting brand with rugby roots, Ædelhard, is proud to announce that its next designer collaboration is with heritage brand Canterbury (CCC), the well-established and respected rugby label that has outfitted the All Blacks rugby team for over 75 years. Ædelhard Co-Founder and Head of Design, Michael Nguyen created a capsule collection of shirts with Canterbury, inspired by the traditional rugby club attire worn by players off the pitch – and to be worn by those who appreciate well-made garments designed to last a lifetime.

Pictured (L-R) Aedelhard jersey features a raglan long sleeve design with classic rugby collar and flat reinforced seams. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ædelhard’s design ethos is rooted in function and performance, combined with precision tailoring. Co-founder, a bespoke tailor to high-profile celebrities, Michael Nguyen, uses body mapping to ensure the Ædelhard silhouette fits an athletic build.

“Canterbury prides itself on being on the forefront of innovation and technology in rugby and it was a perfect fit to work with a company that shares the exact same values as Ædelhard,” explains Nguyen. “We are excited to incorporate the on-pitch garment technology that Cantubury has battletested for decades and make it also accessible to everyday wear in this unique collaboration.”

The designs were inspired by an old picture of a youthful Prince Harry in the Scrum in a Canterbury Jersey, while a vintage All blacks Jersey were the inspiration for the words “Rake” and the unique use of the color black.

Nguyen knows quite a bit about dressing athletes and celebrities alike. His formal wear line, Garrison Bespoke, counts NBA star LeBron James, actor Ryan Gosling, and rapper Drake as fans. Together with co-founder Darrell Kopke, who spent his career at the helm of numerous performance apparel companies – including lululemon and Kit and Ace - the two are exceptionally well-equipped to lead the way in performance tailored apparel.

Apart from sharing a dislike for ill-fitting, uncomfortable business attire, Kopke and Nguyen share core personal values all of which were derived from rugby: camaraderie, honour, respect, and integrity. Rugby lessons stretch far beyond the pitch and both founders have carried those lessons throughout their entire lives, and is part of what drew them to collaborating with Canterbury.

“Ædelhard merges incredible product with sport, intellect, sophistication and gentlemanly conduct – all derived from the game of rugby. The collaboration with Canterbury aligns with these core values and we’re thrilled to be able to create an incredible collection with such an iconic rugby brand,” says Kopke.

The limited edition Ædelhard x Canterbury pieces are now available online and already selling fast, at www.aedelhard.com.

About Ædelhard

Ædelhard is a technical apparel brand that designs functional performance business wear combined with precision tailoring – for life off pitch. The brand is rooted in rugby culture and committed to upholding the standards of rugby and its values to world. Co-founded by a technical apparel heavyweight, Darrell Kopke, and a bespoke tailor to the stars, Michael Nguyen, Ædelhard aims to solve the problem of ill-fitting, uncomfortable business attire. Ædelhard merges innovative product with sport, intellect, sophistication and gentlemanly conduct – all derived from the game of rugby.

