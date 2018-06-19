HighRadius Expands to Greater Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in integrated receivables, today announced that it is expanding its Houston operation to the Energy Corridor, with proximity to Katy, Texas. The company will move to Four Westlake at 200 Westlake Park Boulevard.

“For the last two years, we've been honored to make the Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces and with this move, we look forward to creating an even better place to work,” said Johnny Vincent, CFO at HighRadius. “We are excited to grow our team and expand our presence to one of the fastest growing areas of Greater Houston.”

HighRadius offers a variety of cloud-based solutions covering the entire credit-to-cash spectrum. The HighRadius Integrated Receivables platform optimizes cash flow through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, collections, cash application, deductions, electronic billing and payment processing. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months.

“The expansion of HighRadius into the Katy area represents another high-tech company choosing to mature in our community,” said Lance LaCour, Katy Area EDC President/CEO. “HighRadius is projected to have an estimated regional economic impact of over $600 million over a five-year period. We are thrilled to welcome HighRadius and look forward to assisting with their growth plans in any way possible.”

Currently, HighRadius has operations in three continents with corporate headquarters located in the Houston metroplex. Over 150 local employees will move to the new office space in Katy. Company officials expect to continue to add additional staff in the coming years.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. The HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables platform optimizes cash flow through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, collections, cash application, deductions, electronic billing and payment processing. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freda™ Virtual Assistant for Credit-to-Cash, HighRadius Integrated Receivables enables teams to leverage machine learning for accurate decision making and future outcomes. The radiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.

