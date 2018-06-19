  1. Home
U.S.-bound passengers subject to extra security checks: Taiwan CAA

By  Central News Agency
2018/06/19 18:40

US to restrict powder in hand luggage (photo courtesy of ProjectManhattan). (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (CNA) - Passengers flying to the United States will be subject to additional security examinations from June 30 following a new U.S. policy that regulates the amount of powdered products passengers can carry in their hand luggage, Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said Tuesday.

Security personnel will review passengers' carry-on items at the boarding gates of U.S.-bound flights operated by China Airlines, EVA Airways and United Airlines -- the three carriers operating Taiwan-U.S. flights -- the CAA said.

According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, passengers will not be able to transport powdered products larger than 350 milliliters in their hand luggage. Powdered products larger than 350 ml will only be permitted in checked luggage.

However, powder for baby formula, medicinal use or human ashes under the scrutiny of airline companies are exempt from the regulation, the CAA explained. (By Lee Hsin-Yin)
CAA
powder
hand luggage
TSA
powdered milk

