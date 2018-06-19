  1. Home
Taiwanese photographer exhibits Taiwan’s transition to democracy in New York

The exhibition showcases Taiwan’s democratization over the past 40 years

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/19 18:07

Sung at his New York exhibition. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Taiwanese photographer Sung Lung-Chang (宋隊長) launched his international photo exhibition in New York yesterday, showcasing Taiwan's transition to democracy, reported CNA.

The exhibition, titled "Democracy in Taiwan" will take place at the Amerasia Bank Gallery in Flushing from June 16 to June 24.

The exhibition will showcase over 40 photographs of Taiwan's democratization, as well as numerous pieces from Taiwan's period of martial law.  

The world tour will showcase Sung's work in multiple locations in Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

The focus of his international exhibition is to showcase how Taiwan's democratization has occurred through the actions of multiple generations.

Sung said that Taiwan's democracy had been developed by generations of people and that history will not be forgotten because photographs evoke memories.

Sung went on to say that Taiwan's democracy is not enough and that Taiwan should work harder with China in the face of powerful oppression, reported CNA.

Sung, born in Yilan County has been photographing Taiwan since 1980 and is an instructor at Banqiao Community College (板橋社區大學).
