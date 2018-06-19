Taiwan's China Airlines to launch Kaohsiung-Jakarta flights via Hong Kong

TAIPEI (CNA) - China Airlines (CAL), one of Taiwan's leading carriers, said Tuesday it will launch a new route on July 1 from Kaohsiung to Jakarta via Hong Kong to continue exploring the Southeast Asia travel market.

Its Boeing B737-800 passenger aircraft will be used on the route, departing from Kaohsiung International Airport in southern Taiwan at 2:10 p.m. and arriving in Hong Kong at 3:35 p.m., CAL said.

On the next leg, the flight will depart Hong Kong at 4:35 p.m. and land in Jakarta at 8:20 p.m., the airline said.

On the return flight, the times will be a 6:25 a.m. departure from Jarkata, 12:25 p.m. arrival and a one-hour stop in Hong Kong, and arrival at 2:55 p.m. in Kaohsiung, CAL said.

Currently, the airline said, it has 28 weekly services to Indonesian destinations, including Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali, the most flights by a single airline between Taiwan and Indonesia.

CAL said it has an optimistic outlook on the Indonesian market and is targeting Indonesian travelers who wish to transit through Taiwan on their way to Europe or North America.

Since last December, the airline said, it has been using its newly acquired Airbus A350 aircraft for its direct flights between Taipei and Jakarta, as part of its efforts to upgrade its service and increase transport capacity to Indonesia.

CAL has also been code-sharing with SkyTeam carrier Garuda Indonesia to provide connecting services to Yogyakarta, Semarang, Bandar Lampung, Pontianak, Medan, Balikpapan, Pekanbaru, Makassar and other Indonesian cities.

A new code-share service between Bali and Perth in Australia was also introduced in May this year to provide greater network coverage, CAL said.

CAL's latest move reflects an expansion of the Southeast Asia aviation market, which, according to Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration, saw a 12.4 percent growth in passenger volume and 9 percent in transport capacity in the first four months of 2018.

Earlier this month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast a further increase in the capacity and volume in the Asia-Pacific market this year.

CAL currently flies to 15 Southeast Asia destinations and has increased its flight frequency on the Taipei-Bangkok, Kaohsiung-Bangkok, and Taipei-Penang routes this year in support of the Taiwan government's New Southward Policy.

The addition of the new Kaohsiung-Jakarta service in July will bring its total number of flights to Southeast Asia to 167 per week, the carrier said. (By Lee Hsin-Yin)