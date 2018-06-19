Taiwan's island of Kinmen launches promotion as wedding, honeymoon destination

The Kinmen County government has launched a new two-part tourism promotion drive to market the outlying islands as a destination for weddings, honeymoons and romantic travel tours, according to Chen Mei-ling (陳美齡), director-general of the county's tourism department.



During the first promotion period June 29 to July 3, Kinmen will offer special wedding packages that will include ceremonies, banquets and photography, Chen said.



He said registration has been limited to 30 couples, including foreign nationals, who will receive a range of gifts and free souvenirs.



In the second round, Kimen will host 200 weddings and romantic tours between July 1 and Nov. 15 and will offer a variety of giveaways, Chen said, adding that registration for that period is now open.



The county government is also promoting visits to 20 scenic spots on the islands for newlyweds and honeymooners, she said.



As part of the promotion effort, a wedding was held June 8 at the Kinmen Military Headquarters of Qing Dynasty, with the couple dressed in wedding attire of an ancient era.



The bride's dress was by Taiwanese designer Wu Liang-i (吳亮儀), who won a gold award at the 2016 Fashion Asia Awards.



Further information about the Kinmen special promotion is available at www.weddingkm.com.tw.