Criminal probe launched into factory after 1.5 tons of fish die from ammonia dumping

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The Yilan District Prosecutor's Office is investigating a fish processing factory for allegedly discharging a toxic pollutant which led to the death thousands of fish in the waterways of Luodong Township in Yilan County.

Reports say up to 1.5 tons of fish have died and initial analysis suggests that poor water quality is to blame. The water has high pH levels and traces of ammonia, a toxic pollutant.

The Yilan Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB) alleges that Lixiangfa industrial company (立祥發實業公司), a fish processing factory, dumped ammonia into a nearby stream as wastewater, according to NOWnews.

The wastewater from the factory is believed to have caused the water to have high pH levels and traces of ammonia.

The company stopped their operations before coming under suspicion.

An necropsy on a sample of the fish will be undertaken to understand why thousands of fish suddenly died.

The EPB said that it will fine those who have broken the Water Pollution Control Act.

Offenders face fines of between NT$30,000-NT$3 million (US$990-99,100) per offense.

Yilan County representative Chen Chin-te (陳金德) said that because discharging toxic or poisonous substances is also subject to criminal liability, the case will be transferred to the Yilan District Prosecutor's Office.

The criminal conviction may carry a prison sentence or a fine up to NT$10 million.