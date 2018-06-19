How to watch the World Cup in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Despite the fact that the 2018 FIFA World Cup being held in Russia being watched by 3.4 billion people across planet earth, the Taiwanese TV gods in their infinite wisdom decided that they will not show most of the matches on regular network or cable television, but fret not, Taiwan News has put together a guide for ways to view the stupendous soccer spectacle from the comfort of home, as well as some select venues in Taipei.

TV:

Once the knockout stage begins from June 30 to July 15, the Chinese Television System (CTS, 華視) will show all 16 remaining games on its TV station and its website.

Movie-on-Demand

Tune into Chunghwa Telecom's Movie-on-Demand (MOD) sports channel 2 (201) or sports channel 3 (202). The two channels will offer all 64 matches of World Cup via live streams starting on June 15. The MOD website provides an explanation of the hardware requirements and application process to set up MOD.

Online:

ELTA

All 64 matches of the World Cup can be watched for free on the ELTA (愛爾達電視) website. To watch the games free, the ELTA website and click on the "Watch World Cup Free" (免費看世足) tab on the top of the page. Those who do not yet have an account with ELTA will first need to register for one for free through the website.

Hami

For a fee of NT$69 (US$2.27) per month for its sports channel, all 64 World Cup matches can be watched on Chunghwa Telecom's Hami website and Android and iOS apps.

CTS will broadcast the final 16 games from June 30 to July 15 on its website as well as its TV station.

Restaurants and Bars in Taipei:

There are a number of places around Taipei where one can watch the World Cup over the next few weeks. Taiwan News has compiled a list of local bars and restaurants to watch the games. Be sure to check out their schedules, as each location may show some or all World Cup games and provide various game deals and specials.