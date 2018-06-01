Taiwan tycoons return to jail after holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tycoons Wei Ying-chun (魏應充) and Jack Sun (孫道存) returned to prison Tuesday following a 64-hour break for the Dragon Boat Festival.

Both are serving time at a minimum-security facility in the Bade District of Taoyuan City, the Central News Agency reported.

Wei is a member of one of Taiwan’s wealthiest families which runs Ting Hsin International, with major holdings in food companies and in Taipei 101. He was sentenced to prison for his part in a ream of food safety scandals which hit Taiwan in 2013 and 2014.

Sun was sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in the embezzlement of NT$20 billion (US$663 million) from the company he used to chair, Pacific Electric Wire and Cable (PEWC, 太平洋電信電纜公司). He is better known as the father of socialite Aimee Sun (Yunyun Sun, 孫芸芸), who plays a key role at her husband’s Breeze Center shopping malls.

Due to their good behavior, both men were allowed to spend the three-day Dragon Boat holiday with their families, CNA reported. Residents of the Bade facility can spend one period of 40 hours per month with their families, but if there is a three-day holiday, that period can be extended to 64 hours, not including driving time between the prison and their home, according to prison officials.

A total of 291 convicts, including the two tycoons, benefited from the measure this holiday, CNA reported.

Both men left on Saturday, while Sun stepped out of a car in front of the jail at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and walked rapidly inside. He was wearing a cap and a surgical mask and did not say one word to reporters, according to CNA.

Wei showed up at 3:30 p.m., also wearing a cap and a surgical mask, and returned inside by a side entrance.