Alps Electric to Exhibit at Sensors Expo 2018

Alps Electric will be exhibiting at Sensors Expo 2018 and presenting their sensing devices for IoT and automotive. This year, Cirque Corporation, a subsidiary of Alps Electric will also exhibit their VR Grip TM at the ALPS booth.

Exhibit Highlight :

• IoT Smart Modules

Integrating low-power, high-precision and compact sensors with a Bluetooth® communication module, these products are capable of acquiring pressure, temperature, humidity, ambient light and other environmental data, as well as six-axis (geomagnetism + acceleration) sensing. A special app (for Android) is available for viewing data and changing sensing settings on a smartphone or tablet. In addition, radio certification has already been acquired for various regions around the world, allowing smooth, low-cost progression to demonstration testing. At Sensors Expo 2018, we will also exhibit a Function Expansion Type enabling connection of an extra sensor.

• VR Grip TM Platform

VR Grip TM is Cirque’s finger position proximity sensing device with a high-resolution circle trackpad. This solution transforms a virtual reality controller, joystick or game controller into a fully touch sensitive surface. In addition to tracking a user’s hand and fingers on the controller surface, proximity sensing also tracks finger position in the open space above the controller surface. This provides functionality similar to a glove tracking system, while maintaining the direct tactile feedback and trigger control of a controller. Unique custom flexible sensors allow this solution to fit into almost any industrial design.

Exhibit Overview

Dates: June 27 – 28, 2018 Location: McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, CA, United States Booth No.: 916 (900 Aisle)

Other Demonstrations

• Magnetic Steering Angle Sensor • Coreless Current Sensor for Automotive

About Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Alps Electric (Tokyo: 6770) is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality electronic components for mobile devices, home electronics, vehicles and industrial equipment. With the philosophy of “Perfecting the Art of Electronics,” Alps Electric supplies over 40,000 different components to about 2,000 companies all over the world. For more information, visit http://www.alps.com

About Cirque Corporation

Cirque is one of the original inventors of capacitive touch technology and continues to push the innovation envelope for new input methods in markets like virtual reality, secure payment and computing. For more about Cirque and the range of solutions we offer, visit www.cirque.com.

Network in America

ALPS ELECTRIC (NORTH AMERICA), INC. • HEAD OFFICE: 3151 Jay Street, Suite 101, Santa Clara, California 95054, USA • DETROIT OFFICE: 1500 Atlantic Boulevard, Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326, USA • McALLEN FACILITY: 7100 International Parkway, Suite 100, McAllen, Texas 78503, USA • OHIO OFFICE: 4320 Tuller Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017, USA • AUSTIN OFFICE: 9111 Jollyville Road, Suite 103, Austin, Texas 78759, USA • SEATTLE OFFICE: 2509 152nd Ave. NE, Suite MEZZ-D, Redmond, Washington 98052, USA CIRQUE CORPORATION • HEAD OFFICE: 2463 South 3850 West, Suite A, Salt Lake City, Utah 84120-2916, USA

Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Asagi Tsukahara

Public Relations Team

Corporate Planning Office

alps-pr@jp.alps.com

http://www.alps.com

