IDEMIA Selected to Deliver Its Next Generation Fingerprint Matcher Engine as Part of the UK Home Office Biometrics Programme

COLOMBES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2018--This award will result in the deployment of the very latest IDEMIA fingerprint matching platform, which will deliver significant productivity improvements by offering increased accuracy fingerprint services to the stakeholders and users of the HOB Programme. In the first phase of the project IDEMIA’s solution will be deployed for use by United Kingdom National Law Enforcement agencies, to be closely followed by Immigration and Border stakeholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005576/en/

(Photo: IDEMIA)

IDEMIA’s solution is based upon its MBSS Search Platform 1 with additional Services. MBSS is a flagship product of IDEMIA, combining very high scalability (over 1 billion identities possible), very high availability – designed for mission-critical systems – and integrating IDEMIA’S world-leading biometric algorithms.

The IDEMIA award results from a competitive procurement. Initially a five year contract, the award offers additional scope to be further extended to a total of 8 years.

IDEMIA’s collaboration with HOB, a UK Home Office programme, reinforces the trust that is placed in IDEMIA for empowering key government biometric solutions around the world.

“IDEMIA is proud to announce this five year partnership with one of the world leaders in government biometric programs. This major system will form one of the keystones of security in the UK, in a context where security is more important than ever before. IDEMIA looks forward to further developing and inspiring future innovations,” explains Philippe Barreau, Executive Vice-President of Citizen Identity and Public Security activities at IDEMIA.

About HOB

The Home Office Biometrics Programme is a Government Major Projects Portfolio Programme of strategic significance across Government which is focused on maximising the public safety benefits of fingerprints, DNA and facial matching whilst protecting the privacy of the individual and addressing any potential impact of data aggregation. The three primary objectives of the Programme are:

Business Continuity – continuity of current biometric capabilities provided by existing contracts and services; Cost savings – reductions in operational costs, when compared to a like for like basis at the start of the programme; Enhanced biometrics capability.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to provide a secure environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

1 MBSS is a multi-modal biometric engine, capable of delivering fingerprint, face and iris matching algorithms.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005576/en/

CONTACT: Press:

Havas Paris PR Agency

Hanna SEBBAH, +33 6 63 73 30 30

idemia@havas.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE FRANCE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SECURITY

SOURCE: IDEMIA

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/19/2018 03:54 AM/DISC: 06/19/2018 03:54 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005576/en