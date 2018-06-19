A sympathizer of people with disabilities, a laundry boss in northern Taiwan exclusively hires them

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—“Our people can obviously be good workers, it’s you who don’t know how to use them,” Liu Yue-ting (劉月廷) would say to employers to whom she referred people with disabilities looking for employment 10 years ago, according to a press release of the Workforce Development Agency’s (WDA) Taoyuan-Hsinchu-Miaoli Regional Branch on Tuesday.

Back then Liu worked as an employment service worker for a disabled persons' institution, and she couldn’t bear to see the job seekers she referred to the job market frequently rejected like “returned goods.” Now Liu is the owner of a laundry, and the 25 staff members she currently hires in her store are all people with disabilities.

Ting Yu-chen (丁玉珍), director of the WDA’s regional branch, has given the laundry a certificate of appreciation to thank the store for providing a friendly workplace for people with disabilities and for training them to develop professional skills.

Ting said Liu’s laundry is the only such business in the Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli region that fills all its job vacancies with people with disabilities and provides them with free room and board so that they can focus on their work, according to the press release.

Qin Xian-xiao, who has natural hearing, speech and general learning disabilities, is 45 years old and can only write his own name, the regional branch said. Qin used to work as a janitor in a factory for more than 10 years, but had sit idle at home since he got laid off. His family took him to the laundry one day, and he, with his eyes fixied on the clothes and mumbling that he wanted to iron the clothes, seemed to have found the job he really liked.

At first he learned very slowly and did a poor job, but Liu patiently showed him how to do it step by step and communicated slowly with him by writing on calendar paper, according to the regional branch. Qin didn’t give up and finally acquired good professional skills he needs, the branch said, adding that now he has been working for the laundry for nearly two years.

The regional branch said it will continue to support enterprises like the laundry in an effort to increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

