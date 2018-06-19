120 Taiwanese trade and industry reps to participate in US investment summit 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Led by Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), 120 Taiwanese trade and industry representatives will participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit held between June 20 and 22 in Washington, D.C.

“The Investment Summit is the single best venue for global companies to discover how tax reform, regulatory reduction, and pro-growth Trump Administration policies have made the U.S. an even more attractive destination for business investment,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who will host the coming summit.

According to a press statement issued by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Tuesday, the Taiwan delegation this year represents 60 enterprises from a variety of fields, including advanced manufacturing, petrochemical, iron and steel, ICT, biotechnology, banking, machinery, aerospace, and franchising.

Earlier in May, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), when meeting with a U.S. congressional delegation at the Presidential Office, also said that as part of the government’s efforts to upgrade the Taiwan-US relationship, Taiwan would once again send a large delegation to the SelectUSA Investment Summit.

The summit is said to allow attendees to gather information about opportunities in a variety of sectors including infrastructure, energy, advanced manufacturing, and even the commercial space industry, from both American government officials and industry leaders.

“The Investment Summit brings business opportunities and resources from across the U.S. together in a single place, enabling participants to complete weeks of work in three days,” said the AIT statement.

According to the AIT, Taiwanese companies currently operating in the U.S. support nearly 13,100 jobs, invest more than $100 million (about NT$3 billion) annually in research and development work, and contribute to nearly $810 million (about NT$24.5 billion) to the export of U.S. goods